Mumbai's Sculptors Struggle with PoP Ban

The Bombay High Court's recent ban on plaster of Paris (PoP) idols is putting Mumbai's idol makers in a difficult position, as they are primarily trained in working with this specific material.

The municipal crackdown has exacerbated the issue, especially highlighted during the recent Maghi Ganpati festival, where many public organizers faced difficulties with idol immersion.

Lalbuag-based sculptor Nilesh expressed his concerns, saying that transitioning to shadu clay is not feasible for many artisans, potentially threatening their livelihoods. He called for governmental support to ease the burden and secure jobs in the industry.

