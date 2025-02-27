Left Menu

Mumbai's Sculptors Struggle with PoP Ban

The Bombay High Court's ban on plaster of Paris idols is causing challenges for idol makers in Mumbai who are trained exclusively in using the material. Sculptors are facing job threats as they struggle to transition to shadu clay, urging government intervention for relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:05 IST
Mumbai's Sculptors Struggle with PoP Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court's recent ban on plaster of Paris (PoP) idols is putting Mumbai's idol makers in a difficult position, as they are primarily trained in working with this specific material.

The municipal crackdown has exacerbated the issue, especially highlighted during the recent Maghi Ganpati festival, where many public organizers faced difficulties with idol immersion.

Lalbuag-based sculptor Nilesh expressed his concerns, saying that transitioning to shadu clay is not feasible for many artisans, potentially threatening their livelihoods. He called for governmental support to ease the burden and secure jobs in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025