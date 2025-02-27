Left Menu

UP Maha Kumbh: A Turning Point in Faith and Economy

The Uttar Pradesh government awarded Rs 10,000 bonuses and special medals to 75,000 police personnel for their service during the Maha Kumbh. The event, blending faith and economy, saw massive participation and significantly boosted the state's economy. CM Yogi Adityanath praised the police and highlighted infrastructure development efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:02 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has rewarded 75,000 police personnel with a special Rs 10,000 bonus and the 'Maha Kumbh Seva Medal' for their role in managing the historic Maha Kumbh gathering. Announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the personnel also received a week-long phased leave in appreciation of their efforts.

Speaking at an event in Ganga Mandapam, CM Adityanath lauded the police force's resilience and discipline amidst challenging crowd management scenarios during the 45-day pilgrimage, applauding their professionalism in handling difficult situations.

Highlighting the economic impact, Adityanath described the Maha Kumbh as intertwining faith and economy, drawing millions of devotees and showcasing Uttar Pradesh's economic boom. He also emphasized infrastructure developments spurred by the event, noting the transformation in the police force's image domestically and abroad.

