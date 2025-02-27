Modi to Grace Delhi's 25th Jahan-e-Khusrau Sufi Fest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Jahan-e-Khusrau Sufi music festival in Delhi on Friday, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office. The festival, curated by acclaimed filmmaker and artist Muzaffar Ali, spans three days from February 28 to March 2, and will be hosted at the Sunder Nursery.

In a message on social media platform X, Modi expressed anticipation for the event, stating, "I will be attending Jahan-e-Khusrau at 7:30 PM tomorrow, 28th February at Sunder Nursery in Delhi. This 25th edition showcases a commendable effort to popularise Sufi music and culture. I look forward to witnessing Nazr-e-Krishna during tomorrow's programme." The Prime Minister commended Muzaffar Ali and the Rumi Foundation team for their dedication to this creative initiative over the years.

This festival, as noted in the PMO statement, symbolizes Modi's continuous commitment to fostering the nation's rich art and cultural heritage. The international festival showcases Sufi music, poetry, and dance, bringing together artists from around the globe to honor the legacy of poet Amir Khusrau. Coinciding with the festival, Modi will explore the TEH Bazaar, featuring diverse One District-One Product crafts and artifacts, alongside short films on Indian handicrafts and handlooms.

