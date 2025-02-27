Debacle at Odisha Temples: Festival Mismanagement Sparks Controversy
The BJP government in Odisha faces criticism from BJD and Congress over alleged mismanagement of festivals at Jagannath Temple in Puri and Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar. Incidents, including servitor injuries, highlight safety lapses, sparking political backlash and demands for transparent inquiries.
- Country:
- India
The opposition parties, BJD and Congress, have slammed the BJP government in Odisha for mishandling significant temple festivals. They cited incidents at the Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri and the Shri Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar as evidence of the administration's shortcomings.
A servitor fell from a considerable height during the Maha Shivratri at the Lingaraj Temple, causing injuries and raising safety concerns. This mishap comes after a similar incident last year at the Puri Jagannath temple, where servitors were injured during the Rath Yatra festival.
BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty and newly appointed state Congress president Bhakta Charan Das critique the state government, accusing it of prioritizing VIP engagements over festival safety. Amid political tensions, questions around festival management persist, with calls for thorough investigation reports to be made public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- temples
- festival
- mismanagement
- BJP
- BJD
- Congress
- Lingaraj
- Puri
- controversy
ALSO READ
Jammu & Kashmir Congress Doubts Center's Intentions on Statehood
Lalu Prasad's Bold Prediction: BJP's Bihar Defeat Imminent
BJP's Historic Win in Delhi Sets Stage for Punjab Power Shift
BJP Slams Walkout, Defends Waqf Bill Amidst Opposition Allegations
TMC's Abhishek slams BJP-led Centre over JPC report on Waqf Bill