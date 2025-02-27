Karra Calls for Unity: Kashmiriyat Incomplete Without Pandits

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra stressed on Thursday that the essence of Kashmiriyat remains incomplete without the inclusion of Kashmiri Pandits. This community has been dispersed across various regions following their migration amidst the 1990 militancy uprising.

During his visit to the Jagti migrant camp, where he extended Mahashivratri greetings, Karra asserted the importance of unity and humanity above religious differences. He conveyed that festivals are universal celebrations meant to be enjoyed collectively, underscoring the need for community cohesion.

Karra, accompanied by senior party figures, assured the Pandit community that their difficulties, including healthcare deficiencies, would receive attention. Emphasizing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's contributions, he pledged ongoing advocacy for their welfare and concerns.

