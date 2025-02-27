Tragic Passing of Hollywood Icon Gene Hackman
Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found deceased at their Santa Fe residence following a wellness check. Authorities discovered their bodies in separate rooms. No foul play is suspected, though the cause of death remains unknown pending further investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Santafe | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:08 IST
Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were discovered dead in their Santa Fe home. The couple's bodies were found in separate rooms during a wellness check conducted by local authorities.
Hackman was found in a mudroom, while Arakawa was located in a bathroom near a space heater. An open prescription bottle and scattered pills were found nearby, though investigators have not disclosed their relevance.
Authorities have ruled out foul play but are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Legendary Actor Gene Hackman and Wife Found Dead in New Mexico Home
UPDATE 8-Actor Gene Hackman and wife found dead alongside dog at home
Tragic Passing of Gene Hackman and Wife in New Mexico
Legendary Actor Gene Hackman and Wife Found Dead in New Mexico Home
Hollywood Legend Gene Hackman and Wife Found Deceased