Tragic Passing of Hollywood Icon Gene Hackman

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were discovered dead in their Santa Fe home. The couple's bodies were found in separate rooms during a wellness check conducted by local authorities.

Hackman was found in a mudroom, while Arakawa was located in a bathroom near a space heater. An open prescription bottle and scattered pills were found nearby, though investigators have not disclosed their relevance.

Authorities have ruled out foul play but are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)