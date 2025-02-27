Left Menu

Sikkim Imposes 15-Day Ban on Animal Slaughter for Buddhist Festival

Sikkim's government has implemented a 15-day ban on animal slaughter to honor a Buddhist holy period. Meat importation is restricted except for specific events, while fish sales remain largely unaffected. Violations will incur legal penalties, reflecting respect for religious traditions during this time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:10 IST
Sikkim Imposes 15-Day Ban on Animal Slaughter for Buddhist Festival
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim's state government has announced a 15-day prohibition on animal slaughter, coinciding with a Buddhist holy fortnight, effective from Friday. This measure limits the operation of meat shops to uphold religious sentiments tied to the Tibetan calendar.

The Ecclesiastical Department declared that meat sales, both local and imported, will be halted from February 28 to March 14. Importation will be considered solely for unavoidable circumstances like weddings or for zoo animals, contingent on departmental approval.

Fish vendors are not subjected to this ban, although it is recommended that they also refrain from selling in alignment with the period's religious observance. Legal consequences await those violating the slaughter ban during the designated dates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025