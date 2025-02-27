Sikkim Imposes 15-Day Ban on Animal Slaughter for Buddhist Festival

Sikkim's state government has announced a 15-day prohibition on animal slaughter, coinciding with a Buddhist holy fortnight, effective from Friday. This measure limits the operation of meat shops to uphold religious sentiments tied to the Tibetan calendar.

The Ecclesiastical Department declared that meat sales, both local and imported, will be halted from February 28 to March 14. Importation will be considered solely for unavoidable circumstances like weddings or for zoo animals, contingent on departmental approval.

Fish vendors are not subjected to this ban, although it is recommended that they also refrain from selling in alignment with the period's religious observance. Legal consequences await those violating the slaughter ban during the designated dates.

(With inputs from agencies.)