Statue Vandalism Sparks Outrage as Suspects Arrested

Two suspects have been arrested following the vandalism of a statue of Saint Ravidas in Pariva village. The incident prompted local Bahujan Samaj Party supporters to gather, and police and administrative officials to intervene. The suspects, reportedly intoxicated, have been charged, and the damaged statue has been repaired.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Authorities swiftly moved into action after a statue of Saint Ravidas was vandalized in Pariva village, leading to the arrest of two suspects. The incident, which occurred late Wednesday night, sparked local outrage and prompted a gathering of Bahujan Samaj Party supporters.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Atreya Mishra and Deputy Superintendent Mohammad Usman were among the officials who assessed the situation on-site. Their presence was essential to calm the rising tensions in the community.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kripa Shankar confirmed the arrests of Shatrughan Ram and Shyamlal Ram, noting their inebriated state during the offense. The pair allegedly used derogatory language and caused damage to the statue, which has since been repaired. Saint Ravidas is celebrated as a poet and social reformer from the Dalit community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

