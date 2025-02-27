Statue Vandalism Sparks Outrage as Suspects Arrested

Authorities swiftly moved into action after a statue of Saint Ravidas was vandalized in Pariva village, leading to the arrest of two suspects. The incident, which occurred late Wednesday night, sparked local outrage and prompted a gathering of Bahujan Samaj Party supporters.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Atreya Mishra and Deputy Superintendent Mohammad Usman were among the officials who assessed the situation on-site. Their presence was essential to calm the rising tensions in the community.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kripa Shankar confirmed the arrests of Shatrughan Ram and Shyamlal Ram, noting their inebriated state during the offense. The pair allegedly used derogatory language and caused damage to the statue, which has since been repaired. Saint Ravidas is celebrated as a poet and social reformer from the Dalit community.

