Statue Vandalism Sparks Outrage as Suspects Arrested
Two suspects have been arrested following the vandalism of a statue of Saint Ravidas in Pariva village. The incident prompted local Bahujan Samaj Party supporters to gather, and police and administrative officials to intervene. The suspects, reportedly intoxicated, have been charged, and the damaged statue has been repaired.
- Country:
- India
Authorities swiftly moved into action after a statue of Saint Ravidas was vandalized in Pariva village, leading to the arrest of two suspects. The incident, which occurred late Wednesday night, sparked local outrage and prompted a gathering of Bahujan Samaj Party supporters.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate Atreya Mishra and Deputy Superintendent Mohammad Usman were among the officials who assessed the situation on-site. Their presence was essential to calm the rising tensions in the community.
Additional Superintendent of Police Kripa Shankar confirmed the arrests of Shatrughan Ram and Shyamlal Ram, noting their inebriated state during the offense. The pair allegedly used derogatory language and caused damage to the statue, which has since been repaired. Saint Ravidas is celebrated as a poet and social reformer from the Dalit community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Explosion at a department store in Taiwan kills one person and leaves 10 others hospitalised, fire authorities say, reports AP.
First Test Train Completes Full Journey Through Auckland’s City Rail Link Tunnel
Political Clash: Gogoi Under Fire Amid Accusations of Foreign Connections
Gautam Gambhir Confirms Shreyas Iyer's Crucial Role Amidst Champions Trophy Preparations
Milestone Achieved: First Freight Train Trial Run in Nagaland