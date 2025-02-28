The Phenomenal Comeback of Demi Moore: From 'Popcorn Actress' to Oscar Frontrunner

Demi Moore, a veteran Hollywood star, once faced doubts about her career after being labeled a 'popcorn actress' by a producer. Despite her initial successes, she felt unworthy of awards until her performance in 'The Substance' changed the trajectory of her career.

Moore's role as a fading TV fitness instructor facing the grotesque effects of a youth serum is not only garnering critical acclaim, but also positioning her as a frontrunner for the best actress Oscar. Tackling themes like self-doubt and aging, Moore has won both a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for this role, marking her comeback.

Experts suggest Moore's potential Oscar win could be a heartwarming tale of redemption in Hollywood. As the frontrunner, she embodies the industry's love for underdog stories. Her journey from the 'Brat Pack' era to serious recognition highlights the film industry's evolving values.

(With inputs from agencies.)