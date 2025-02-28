A Life of Resilience: Rose Girone, the Oldest Holocaust Survivor, Passes at 111

Rose Girone, believed to be the oldest known survivor of the Holocaust, passed away at the remarkable age of 111, according to her family and the Claims Conference, an organization that seeks compensation for Holocaust survivors. They confirmed her death on Thursday.

Girone's life story is one of unimaginable resilience and courage. When her husband was arrested and sent to the Buchenwald Nazi concentration camp, she was eight months pregnant. After his release, the family escaped from Breslau, Germany, to Shanghai, showcasing an incredible survival journey during one of history's darkest times.

Her daughter, Reha Bennicasa, also a Holocaust survivor, praised her mother's strength and practicality, stating, "There was nothing I couldn't bring to her to help me solve." Rose Girone's life has touched many, as there are still about 245,000 Holocaust survivors alive today, with around 14,000 residing in New York.

