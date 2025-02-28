Left Menu

Inferno at Mahakumbh Nagar: A Fiery Ordeal After the Festival's End

A fire broke out in an enclosure at Mahakumbh Nagar post-Maha Kumbh 2025. One elderly man was injured and taken to a medical facility. Firefighters contained the blaze, which had gutted several tents. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 28-02-2025 05:20 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 05:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A fire erupted in Sector 4 of Mahakumbh Nagar, Prayagraj, just after the grand festival's conclusion, officials reported on Friday.

The late-night Thursday blaze led to injuries for one person, Bihari Lal, who was promptly rescued and treated. Fire crews tackled the fire that engulfed multiple tents.

While the fire's cause remains uncertain, its swift containment prevented further damage. The Maha Kumbh 2025, a religious event drawing millions, had concluded earlier. Fire department officials have launched an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

