Inferno at Mahakumbh Nagar: A Fiery Ordeal After the Festival's End

A fire erupted in Sector 4 of Mahakumbh Nagar, Prayagraj, just after the grand festival's conclusion, officials reported on Friday.

The late-night Thursday blaze led to injuries for one person, Bihari Lal, who was promptly rescued and treated. Fire crews tackled the fire that engulfed multiple tents.

While the fire's cause remains uncertain, its swift containment prevented further damage. The Maha Kumbh 2025, a religious event drawing millions, had concluded earlier. Fire department officials have launched an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)