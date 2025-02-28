Inferno at Mahakumbh Nagar: A Fiery Ordeal After the Festival's End
A fire broke out in an enclosure at Mahakumbh Nagar post-Maha Kumbh 2025. One elderly man was injured and taken to a medical facility. Firefighters contained the blaze, which had gutted several tents. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 28-02-2025 05:20 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 05:20 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire erupted in Sector 4 of Mahakumbh Nagar, Prayagraj, just after the grand festival's conclusion, officials reported on Friday.
The late-night Thursday blaze led to injuries for one person, Bihari Lal, who was promptly rescued and treated. Fire crews tackled the fire that engulfed multiple tents.
While the fire's cause remains uncertain, its swift containment prevented further damage. The Maha Kumbh 2025, a religious event drawing millions, had concluded earlier. Fire department officials have launched an investigation into the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maha Kumbh
- fire
- Prayagraj
- Triveni Sangam
- emergency
- rescue
- festival
- incident
- injury
- enclosure
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kannada Film 'Vagachipani' to Premiere at Berlin Film Festival
Berlin Film Festival: Migrant Welcome Message in 'The Light'
Tragedy Strikes at Manakulangara Temple Festival: Elephant Agitation Causes Fatal Stampede
Global Headlines: Tencent Wins, Hollywood Representation, and Film Festival Focus
Tragedy Strikes: Hero in Pant's Rescue Now Fights for Life Amidst Love and Poison