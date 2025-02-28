Unending Devotion: Pilgrims Flock to Sangam Post-Maha Kumbh 2025

The Maha Kumbh 2025 officially concluded on Wednesday, yet the sacred site at the Triveni Sangam remains a bustling hub as pilgrims continue to flock for holy dips. The easing of traffic restrictions has facilitated the arrival of visitors from numerous states.

Despite the event's end, the ghats are alive with spiritual zeal, as thousands are drawn to the Sangam Nose. Pilgrims from Bihar, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and locals from Prayagraj contribute to the vibrant scene. Among them is Ashish Kumar Singh from Chennai, whose visit was marked by an unexpected event and his eventual holy dip at 3 am.

The Maha Kumbh, a significant religious gathering occurring every 12 years, witnessed over 66 crore devotees participating this year. Yet, the spiritual enthusiasm shows no sign of waning, as evidenced by the continued influx of visitors and thriving trade of religious items like Ganga Jal containers.

(With inputs from agencies.)