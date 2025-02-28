Remembering Rajendra Prasad: A Tribute by Yogi Adityanath

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Rajendra Prasad, India's inaugural president, commemorating his death anniversary. In his homage, Adityanath underscored Prasad's pivotal role in sculpting a prosperous nation.

Adityanath took to social media platform X, expressing, "Humble tribute to the great freedom fighter, the country's first President, and the Chairman of the Constituent Assembly." He lauded Prasad's life, rich in values and ideals, as a foundational lesson in democracy.

Rajendra Prasad, born on December 3, 1884, in Bihar and passing away on February 28, 1963, in Patna, remains a revered figure in India's history. His contributions continue to resonate in the country's democratic framework and progress.

