Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar Settle Defamation Case Amicably

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut recently announced the resolution of a protracted defamation case with veteran screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar through mediation.

Ranaut took to Instagram to express gratitude, describing Akhtar as 'kind and gracious' during the mediation, and revealed that Akhtar agreed to write songs for her next directorial project.

The legal tussle originated when Akhtar accused Ranaut of defamation, linking him to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Ranaut countered Akhtar's claims, citing criminal intimidation from a 2016 meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)