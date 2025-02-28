Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar Settle Defamation Case Amicably
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and veteran screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar have settled a long-standing defamation case through mediation. Ranaut shared the resolution on Instagram, complimenting Akhtar's graciousness. The dispute began regarding comments Ranaut made involving Akhtar in the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut recently announced the resolution of a protracted defamation case with veteran screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar through mediation.
Ranaut took to Instagram to express gratitude, describing Akhtar as 'kind and gracious' during the mediation, and revealed that Akhtar agreed to write songs for her next directorial project.
The legal tussle originated when Akhtar accused Ranaut of defamation, linking him to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Ranaut countered Akhtar's claims, citing criminal intimidation from a 2016 meeting.
