Spiritual Reverence: Vice President Dhankhar's Devotional Visit to Tarapith

On Friday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, alongside his wife Sudesh Dhankar, visited the renowned Tarapith temple in West Bengal's Birbhum district to offer prayers.

Expressing his spiritual experience, Dhankhar shared online that the visit offered him divine blessings and a renewed sense of purpose for the betterment of India and its citizens.

Speaking to journalists post-visit, Dhankhar described being imbued with spiritual energy, reiterating his dedication to a sacred duty and cultural heritage. He emphasized commitment to mankind's welfare and connectedness to the site's sanctity.

(With inputs from agencies.)