Spiritual Reverence: Vice President Dhankhar's Devotional Visit to Tarapith

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visited the Tarapith temple in West Bengal, accompanied by his wife, Sudesh Dhankar. He expressed his sense of spiritual fulfillment and commitment to the nation's welfare following the visit. His prayers centered on the progress and wellbeing of India and its citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-02-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 15:40 IST
On Friday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, alongside his wife Sudesh Dhankar, visited the renowned Tarapith temple in West Bengal's Birbhum district to offer prayers.

Expressing his spiritual experience, Dhankhar shared online that the visit offered him divine blessings and a renewed sense of purpose for the betterment of India and its citizens.

Speaking to journalists post-visit, Dhankhar described being imbued with spiritual energy, reiterating his dedication to a sacred duty and cultural heritage. He emphasized commitment to mankind's welfare and connectedness to the site's sanctity.

