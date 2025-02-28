Left Menu

US Porn Actor's Unorthodox Journey to Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan

Whitney Wright, a US porn actor, traveled to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. Her unconfirmed trip, showcased on Instagram, follows a controversial visit to Iran. Despite travel advisories, Wright's images highlight a country seeking tourism amidst societal restrictions. No response from Wright or Taliban was available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:04 IST
Whitney Wright, a porn actor from the US, has ventured into Afghanistan, now under Taliban control. Her journey, revealed through her Instagram account, draws attention as the Taliban regime continues to implement strict morality laws since assuming control in 2021.

Images posted by Wright showcase Afghanistan, including scenes from Herat and daily life under the Taliban. This trip follows her earlier controversial visit to Iran, highlighting her pattern of traveling to geopolitically sensitive areas.

Despite the Taliban's efforts to improve their international image by encouraging tourism, the US State Department advises against travel to Afghanistan due to risks, including violence and wrongful detentions. Wright has remained silent on the matter, with no comment from the Taliban.

(With inputs from agencies.)

