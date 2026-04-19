Loyalty Over Borders: Rashid Khan's Unwavering Commitment to Afghanistan

Afghanistan's cricket sensation Rashid Khan has revealed he turned down citizenship offers from both India and Australia to remain loyal to his homeland. This detail is one of many in the forthcoming book 'Rashid Khan: From Streets to Stardom'.

In the book, authored by Mohammad Haand Jafar and set for release on Monday, Khan shares that he was approached during the 2023 IPL by an Indian Cricket Board official. Despite their offer for him to live and play in India, Khan politely declined, reiterating his commitment to Afghanistan.

Rashid Khan's dedication has been acknowledged before, notably in 2018, when his match-winning performance sparked a social media campaign in India to grant him citizenship. However, Khan's resolve to play for Afghanistan remains steadfast, as highlighted in his remarkable journey traced in the book.