Left Menu

Loyalty Over Borders: Rashid Khan's Unwavering Commitment to Afghanistan

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan chose loyalty to his country over citizenship offers from India and Australia, as revealed in the new book 'Rashid Khan: From Streets to Stardom'. Despite tempting offers to change allegiance, Khan remains committed to representing Afghanistan, reflecting on his early challenges and cricketing successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:36 IST
Loyalty Over Borders: Rashid Khan's Unwavering Commitment to Afghanistan
Rashid Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Afghanistan's cricket sensation Rashid Khan has revealed he turned down citizenship offers from both India and Australia to remain loyal to his homeland. This detail is one of many in the forthcoming book 'Rashid Khan: From Streets to Stardom'.

In the book, authored by Mohammad Haand Jafar and set for release on Monday, Khan shares that he was approached during the 2023 IPL by an Indian Cricket Board official. Despite their offer for him to live and play in India, Khan politely declined, reiterating his commitment to Afghanistan.

Rashid Khan's dedication has been acknowledged before, notably in 2018, when his match-winning performance sparked a social media campaign in India to grant him citizenship. However, Khan's resolve to play for Afghanistan remains steadfast, as highlighted in his remarkable journey traced in the book.

TRENDING

1
As Murshidabad debates infiltration, SIR, its beedi workers battle poverty, exploitation

As Murshidabad debates infiltration, SIR, its beedi workers battle poverty, ...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-India arrests officials at aviation regulator, Reliance in drone bribery probe

UPDATE 1-India arrests officials at aviation regulator, Reliance in drone br...

 Global
3
REFILE-Nigerian airlines pause flight suspension as minister urges talks on fuel costs

REFILE-Nigerian airlines pause flight suspension as minister urges talks on ...

 Global
4
Tribal woman held for killing relative in Palakkad

Tribal woman held for killing relative in Palakkad

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026