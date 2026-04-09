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Afghanistan's Battling Nature's Wrath: Floods, Quakes Strike Again

Afghanistan is enduring severe weather conditions, with 148 fatalities reported from floods, earthquakes, and landslides. Recent disasters have caused significant destruction of homes and infrastructure, affecting over 7,500 families. The ongoing extreme weather events highlight the vulnerability of Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan to climate change and natural calamities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 10:25 IST
Afghanistan's Battling Nature's Wrath: Floods, Quakes Strike Again
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Afghanistan is grappling with harsh weather conditions this week as the nation continues to recover from a series of natural disasters, which have claimed 148 lives in the past two weeks. Weather authorities caution that further challenges lie ahead after floods, earthquakes, and landslides devastated the region.

On March 26, heavy rainfall instigated severe flooding across the country, leading to the collapse of homes and buildings in mountainous regions. Compounding these disasters, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit the Hindu Kush region, exacerbating the struggles in this war-torn nation.

The repercussions have been dire: 148 individuals perished, with 216 injured and eight missing, as per Taliban administration deputy spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat. Additionally, there is significant infrastructure damage, including 1,149 houses destroyed and roads and crops harmed, affecting over 7,500 families. The United Nations has identified Afghanistan and Pakistan as particularly susceptible to extreme weather and climate change, with both nations facing frequent earthquakes and floods.

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