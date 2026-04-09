Afghanistan's Battling Nature's Wrath: Floods, Quakes Strike Again
Afghanistan is enduring severe weather conditions, with 148 fatalities reported from floods, earthquakes, and landslides. Recent disasters have caused significant destruction of homes and infrastructure, affecting over 7,500 families. The ongoing extreme weather events highlight the vulnerability of Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan to climate change and natural calamities.
Afghanistan is grappling with harsh weather conditions this week as the nation continues to recover from a series of natural disasters, which have claimed 148 lives in the past two weeks. Weather authorities caution that further challenges lie ahead after floods, earthquakes, and landslides devastated the region.
On March 26, heavy rainfall instigated severe flooding across the country, leading to the collapse of homes and buildings in mountainous regions. Compounding these disasters, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit the Hindu Kush region, exacerbating the struggles in this war-torn nation.
The repercussions have been dire: 148 individuals perished, with 216 injured and eight missing, as per Taliban administration deputy spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat. Additionally, there is significant infrastructure damage, including 1,149 houses destroyed and roads and crops harmed, affecting over 7,500 families. The United Nations has identified Afghanistan and Pakistan as particularly susceptible to extreme weather and climate change, with both nations facing frequent earthquakes and floods.
ALSO READ
Augusta Set for a Thrilling Masters Amidst Fast Greens and Dry Weather
Unseasonal Weather Grips Uttar Pradesh, Relief on the Horizon
Journalist Deaths Amid Gaza Conflict: A Closer Look
Punjab's Wheat Woes: Urgent Call for Aid After Devastating Weather Hits Crops
Unseasonal Weather Disrupts Himachal Pradesh with Snowfall and Rain