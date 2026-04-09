Afghanistan's Struggle Against Nature's Fury: A Nation on Edge

Afghanistan is enduring a series of natural calamities as authorities issued fresh warnings of harsh weather conditions. Floods, earthquakes, and landslides have claimed 148 lives in the past fortnight. The disasters have led to the collapse of numerous homes and buildings across the nation.

Heavy rains triggered severe flooding, particularly in hilly regions since March 26. A powerful 5.9-magnitude earthquake further compounded these challenges in the Hindu Kush region last week.

The toll of these events is severe: 148 deaths, 216 injuries, and eight missing persons. Nearly 1,149 homes have been destroyed, displacing over 7,500 families and damaging infrastructure and crops. The United Nations highlights Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan's extreme vulnerability to climate change.