Left Menu

Afghanistan's Struggle Against Nature's Fury: A Nation on Edge

Afghanistan is grappling with severe weather conditions, including floods, earthquakes, and landslides, causing 148 deaths in recent weeks. The calamities have destroyed homes, affected crops, and displaced over 7,500 families. Both Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan are identified by the UN as vulnerable to extreme weather and climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 10:25 IST
Afghanistan's Struggle Against Nature's Fury: A Nation on Edge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Afghanistan is enduring a series of natural calamities as authorities issued fresh warnings of harsh weather conditions. Floods, earthquakes, and landslides have claimed 148 lives in the past fortnight. The disasters have led to the collapse of numerous homes and buildings across the nation.

Heavy rains triggered severe flooding, particularly in hilly regions since March 26. A powerful 5.9-magnitude earthquake further compounded these challenges in the Hindu Kush region last week.

The toll of these events is severe: 148 deaths, 216 injuries, and eight missing persons. Nearly 1,149 homes have been destroyed, displacing over 7,500 families and damaging infrastructure and crops. The United Nations highlights Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan's extreme vulnerability to climate change.

TRENDING

1
Astronauts Set Historic Milestones in Lunar Missions

Astronauts Set Historic Milestones in Lunar Missions

 Global
2
China’s Copper Conundrum: The Shift in Global Trade Dynamics

China’s Copper Conundrum: The Shift in Global Trade Dynamics

 Global
3
Political Aptitudes: The Powerplay Behind Baramati Bypoll Maneuvers

Political Aptitudes: The Powerplay Behind Baramati Bypoll Maneuvers

 India
4
Israel's Strategic Shift: Buffer Zones and Permanent Conflict

Israel's Strategic Shift: Buffer Zones and Permanent Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026