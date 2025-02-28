Left Menu

Sufi Tradition: The Unique Cultural Identity of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the unique identity carved by the Sufi tradition in India, emphasizing its influence on the country's culture and civilization through its music and songs, during the Jahan-e-Khusrau programme. He also extended his greetings for the upcoming month of Ramzan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significant contribution of the Sufi tradition in shaping India's cultural identity. He remarked that the songs and music of a nation give voice to its culture and civilization, during a speech at the Jahan-e-Khusrau programme.

The event, which has marked its 25th anniversary, showcased glimpses of India's shared heritage through its musical performances, with Modi praising its unique fragrance, reflective of the rich soil of Hindustan.

Acknowledging the upcoming month of Ramzan, the Prime Minister greeted the people, reinforcing the spirit of unity and shared cultural experiences that Sufi music continues to promote across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

