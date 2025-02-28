Left Menu

Ramzan: A Cloudy Start Delays the Fasting Month in India

The start of Ramzan in India is delayed due to the non-sighting of the crescent moon amid cloudy weather across various states. The holy month will begin on March 2, as confirmed by religious leaders. Muslims will observe fasting and special prayers during this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:27 IST
Ramzan: A Cloudy Start Delays the Fasting Month in India
In India, the annual Islamic holy month of Ramzan is set to begin on March 2 as the crescent moon was not sighted on Friday due to widespread cloud cover. This delay was confirmed by religious authorities who emphasized the importance of moon sighting to mark the start of the fasting month.

Maulana Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, the Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Mosque in Chandni Chowk, stated that telephonic confirmations were sought from states like Gujarat, Bihar, and Rajasthan, but no sightings were confirmed. Historically, the moon is often visible in Gujarat's Kutch area, which wasn't the case this time.

With Saturday marking the 30th day of Shaban, the news was relayed that the first fast would commence on March 2. Special prayers called Tarahavi, involving the recitation of the entire Quran, will be conducted every evening, continuing until the sighting of the Eid moon. The faithful are encouraged to pray for the welfare of the entire nation during this sacred month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

