Ramzan: A Cloudy Start Delays the Fasting Month in India

In India, the annual Islamic holy month of Ramzan is set to begin on March 2 as the crescent moon was not sighted on Friday due to widespread cloud cover. This delay was confirmed by religious authorities who emphasized the importance of moon sighting to mark the start of the fasting month.

Maulana Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, the Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Mosque in Chandni Chowk, stated that telephonic confirmations were sought from states like Gujarat, Bihar, and Rajasthan, but no sightings were confirmed. Historically, the moon is often visible in Gujarat's Kutch area, which wasn't the case this time.

With Saturday marking the 30th day of Shaban, the news was relayed that the first fast would commence on March 2. Special prayers called Tarahavi, involving the recitation of the entire Quran, will be conducted every evening, continuing until the sighting of the Eid moon. The faithful are encouraged to pray for the welfare of the entire nation during this sacred month.

