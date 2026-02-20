Left Menu

Bombay High Court to Hear Challenge Against Reservation Cancellation for Muslims

A petition challenging the Maharashtra government's cancellation of a 5% reservation for Muslims in education and jobs has been filed in the Bombay High Court. Termed as 'racial discrimination' and unconstitutional, the plea seeks to quash the government resolution and reinstate the quota for the Muslim community.

Updated: 20-02-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A petition filed in the Bombay High Court is contesting the Maharashtra government's recent decision to revoke a 5% reservation for the Muslim community in education and jobs, calling it 'racial discrimination'.

Advocate Syed Ejaz Abbas Naqvi lodged the plea against the February 17th government resolution, arguing it violates constitutional rights and the interests of the Muslim community. The legal contest is expected to be addressed by the court next week.

The said resolution reversed policies from 2014, when a 5% educational reservation was approved for Muslims under the Socially and Economically Backward Class category. This move cancelled prior agreements and stopped issuing related certificates, prompting legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

