Bombay High Court to Hear Challenge Against Reservation Cancellation for Muslims
A petition challenging the Maharashtra government's cancellation of a 5% reservation for Muslims in education and jobs has been filed in the Bombay High Court. Termed as 'racial discrimination' and unconstitutional, the plea seeks to quash the government resolution and reinstate the quota for the Muslim community.
- Country:
- India
A petition filed in the Bombay High Court is contesting the Maharashtra government's recent decision to revoke a 5% reservation for the Muslim community in education and jobs, calling it 'racial discrimination'.
Advocate Syed Ejaz Abbas Naqvi lodged the plea against the February 17th government resolution, arguing it violates constitutional rights and the interests of the Muslim community. The legal contest is expected to be addressed by the court next week.
The said resolution reversed policies from 2014, when a 5% educational reservation was approved for Muslims under the Socially and Economically Backward Class category. This move cancelled prior agreements and stopped issuing related certificates, prompting legal action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Boosts Education and Technology with New Initiatives
Southern Cross University Strengthens Educational Ties with India
Global Education Lands in Indore: Chatrabhuj Narsee School Opens Doors
Himachal Expands Educational Assistance for Daughters of Widows
ESCP MBA: A Global Leader in Business Education