Bombay High Court to Hear Challenge Against Reservation Cancellation for Muslims

A petition filed in the Bombay High Court is contesting the Maharashtra government's recent decision to revoke a 5% reservation for the Muslim community in education and jobs, calling it 'racial discrimination'.

Advocate Syed Ejaz Abbas Naqvi lodged the plea against the February 17th government resolution, arguing it violates constitutional rights and the interests of the Muslim community. The legal contest is expected to be addressed by the court next week.

The said resolution reversed policies from 2014, when a 5% educational reservation was approved for Muslims under the Socially and Economically Backward Class category. This move cancelled prior agreements and stopped issuing related certificates, prompting legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)