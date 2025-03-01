Mystery Surrounds the Tragic Passing of Gene Hackman and Wife

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza has announced that investigations into the deaths of renowned actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, are ongoing. Although the official autopsy and toxicology reports have yet to be released, early findings suggest Hackman may have been deceased for over a week before being found, according to reports by Deadline.

The couple, who maintained a private life since their marriage in 1991, were discovered dead on February 26, 2025, by maintenance workers. Their bodies were in separate rooms of their residence, with one dog also found dead nearby.

Sheriff Mendoza, during a press conference, emphasized there were no immediate signs of foul play. "Hackman's pacemaker recorded its last event on February 17, 2025," Mendoza stated, further indicating that while carbon monoxide poisoning has been ruled out as a cause, the investigation continues as authorities await comprehensive autopsy results, which may take months to finalize.

The couple's deaths, alongside that of their dog, have stirred questions, as a February 26 affidavit revealed peculiar details at the scene, such as an opened pill bottle with scattered pills, a heater moved, and medications like Diltiazem and Tylenol. However, Sheriff Mendoza refrained from commenting on their relevance to the deaths citing privacy regulations.

Hackman, aged 95, was celebrated for his illustrious career, winning two Academy Awards for 'The French Connection' (1971) and 'Unforgiven' (1992). His diverse roles ranged from Lex Luthor in 'Superman' to key parts in 'The Conversation', 'Hoosiers', and 'The Royal Tenenbaums'. His final film appearance was in 2004's 'Welcome to Mooseport'.

