Glitz, Glory, and Controversies: The Buzz Around Global Entertainment Highlights

The entertainment world is buzzing with highs and lows—from Netflix's Oscar hopes dashed by social media posts, to Pete Distad's new role at Fox, and Katy Perry's historic Blue Origin launch. Meanwhile, old Hollywood glamour graces the Oscars, and Demi Moore eyes a comeback in 'The Substance'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 10:29 IST
A series of social media posts have dashed Netflix's chances of winning an Academy Award for best picture, despite their film 'Emilia Perez' receiving 13 nominations. The streaming giant's bid faltered due to controversial revelations affecting their Oscar momentum.

On a different note, actor Gene Hackman was found dead alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa, with evidence suggesting they died nine days prior. The cause of their deaths is still under investigation, stated Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza.

Dominating streaming discussions, Fox Corp has announced the appointment of Pete Distad, a former Apple TV+ exec, as CEO of its forthcoming subscription streaming service set to launch by 2025. Meanwhile, Blue Origin prepares for an all-female crew space mission featuring pop star Katy Perry and other high-profile women.

