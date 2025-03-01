Discover Arunachal Pradesh's Cultural Gems at GI Mahotsav

The Arunachal Pradesh GI Mahotsav, a three-day event in the national capital, shines a spotlight on the state's rich heritage through textiles, handicrafts, and culinary traditions. The festival, which commenced on February 28 at Select City Walk mall, provides a unique platform to experience the vibrant culture of Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu underscored the festival's role in showcasing the state's finest Geographical Indication (GI) products at a national level. Arunachal Pradesh has already secured GI tags for 20 products and aims to achieve 50 by 2030. The festival stands as a testament to the dedication of the state's artisans and farmers.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who inaugurated the festival, applauded the efforts to bring Arunachal's culture to the forefront, resonating with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Purvodaya' vision. The event highlights the potential of Arunachal's artisans, offering them global recognition and paving the way for future market expansion.

