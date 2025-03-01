Offset Seeks Joint Custody Amid Tumultuous Cardi B Divorce
Rapper Offset has requested joint legal custody of his three children with Cardi B amid their ongoing divorce. Offset wants the children to primarily reside with Cardi B while each handles their own legal fees. The case involves public disputes and allegations from both parties, complicating their separation.
In a new development in the high-profile divorce proceedings, rapper Offset has formally requested joint legal custody of his three children with estranged wife Cardi B, according to court documents obtained by E! News.
The 'Ric Flair Drip' artist, legally known as Kiari Cephus, filed his request amidst ongoing divorce negotiations, pressing for joint custody of Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and their unnamed five-month-old daughter. Despite his custody request, Offset has stipulated that the children primarily reside at Cardi B's home.
Furthermore, Offset has proposed that both he and Cardi B bear their own legal costs, as reported by E! News. This development follows a history of public disputes, including a deleted post on X where Offset appeared to criticize Cardi B, who, in response, urged him to finalize the divorce. The proceedings have been fraught with allegations from both sides, complicating the already tumultuous split.
