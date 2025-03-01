Left Menu

A Rollercoaster Week in Entertainment: From Oscars Upset to All-Female Space Crew

Major developments in the entertainment sector include social media impacting Oscar hopefuls, a mysterious delay in Gene Hackman's death discovery, and the naming of Pete Distad as head of Fox Corp's new streaming platform. Notably, Blue Origin announced its first all-female space crew featuring Katy Perry and journalists Gayle King and Lauren Sanchez.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 18:27 IST
Social media posts have derailed Netflix's hopes for an Academy Award for best picture. Embarrassing posts resurfaced, impacting the chances for "Emilia Perez," which had seemed a strong contender with 13 Oscar nominations and a Cannes jury prize.

Actor Gene Hackman may have died nine days before his body was found, the Santa Fe County Sheriff reported. The last pacemaker signal from the actor, who died alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa, was recorded on February 17. Investigations into their deaths are ongoing.

Pete Distad has been appointed by Fox Corp as the CEO of its upcoming subscription streaming platform, aiming to rival giants like Netflix and Disney+. The Murdoch-controlled service is expected to launch by 2025.

