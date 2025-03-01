A Rollercoaster Week in Entertainment: From Oscars Upset to All-Female Space Crew

Social media posts have derailed Netflix's hopes for an Academy Award for best picture. Embarrassing posts resurfaced, impacting the chances for "Emilia Perez," which had seemed a strong contender with 13 Oscar nominations and a Cannes jury prize.

Actor Gene Hackman may have died nine days before his body was found, the Santa Fe County Sheriff reported. The last pacemaker signal from the actor, who died alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa, was recorded on February 17. Investigations into their deaths are ongoing.

Pete Distad has been appointed by Fox Corp as the CEO of its upcoming subscription streaming platform, aiming to rival giants like Netflix and Disney+. The Murdoch-controlled service is expected to launch by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)