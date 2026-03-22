AI in Judiciary: A Tool or a Threat?

CJI Justice Surya Kant has advocated for AI's integration into the judicial system to support data management and reduce delays without compromising core judicial functions.

During a seminar at the Karnataka Judicial Academy, he emphasized the necessity for human oversight in judgment delivery to maintain transparency and accountability.

Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru echoed these sentiments, highlighting AI's potential for efficiency and risks, while stressing the importance of principles to regulate AI's role in the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)