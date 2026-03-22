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AI in Judiciary: A Tool or a Threat?

CJI Justice Surya Kant discussed the integration of AI in the judicial system, emphasizing its role in handling data and reducing delays while preserving core judicial functions. He warned against AI dominating decision-making, underscoring that judgments must remain human-led, and highlighted the need for safeguards and clearly defined principles in AI use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-03-2026 09:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 09:01 IST
AI in Judiciary: A Tool or a Threat?
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CJI Justice Surya Kant has advocated for AI's integration into the judicial system to support data management and reduce delays without compromising core judicial functions.

During a seminar at the Karnataka Judicial Academy, he emphasized the necessity for human oversight in judgment delivery to maintain transparency and accountability.

Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru echoed these sentiments, highlighting AI's potential for efficiency and risks, while stressing the importance of principles to regulate AI's role in the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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