West Bengal Prepares for Voter List Publication: Law and Order Measures in Focus
The West Bengal government has instructed district magistrates to implement law and order measures in preparation for the publication of supplementary electoral rolls. This directive anticipates gatherings upon the release of these updated voter lists, scheduled for March 23, in advance of the upcoming assembly elections.
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The West Bengal government has rolled out stringent measures to ensure law and order with the upcoming publication of supplementary electoral rolls on March 23. This directive has been communicated to all district magistrates, emphasizing precaution to manage possible crowds at public gatherings.
Issued by the Home and Hill Affairs Department, the precautionary guidelines mandate a strict vigilance at vulnerable points across the districts. The senior special secretary has called for comprehensive infrastructure and policing support to aid in keeping peace during this critical democratic exercise.
The publication of supplementary voter lists is crucial, potentially addressing over 60 lakh cases initially marked as 'under adjudication'. As preparations unfold, the state gears up for a two-phase poll event on April 23 and 29, with results expected on May 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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