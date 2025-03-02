Left Menu

Angie Stone's Legacy: Remembering a Soulful Trailblazer

Angie Stone, a three-time Grammy nominee renowned for her music career and impactful contributions to the entertainment industry, tragically passed away in a car crash at 63. Stone's artistic journey began with the pioneering hip-hop group Sequence, and she also had a significant solo career in music and acting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 01:17 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 01:17 IST
Angie Stone's Legacy: Remembering a Soulful Trailblazer

Angie Stone, a distinguished American singer and actress, tragically died at 63 in a car accident in Montgomery, Alabama. A representative confirmed that the three-time Grammy nominee, who performed with the legendary rap group Sequence, left an indelible mark on the music industry.

Stone was accompanied by nine passengers during the accident, but she was the only fatality. Having started her career with Sequence, she later enjoyed solo success, with albums such as 'Black Diamond' and 'The Art of Love & War' achieving significant chart placements.

Beyond her musical achievements, Stone ventured into acting, featuring in films like 'The Hot Chick' and 'The Fighting Temptations.' Her contributions to both music and film have left a lasting legacy, remembered fondly by fans and collaborators alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

