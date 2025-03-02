Angie Stone's Legacy: Remembering a Soulful Trailblazer

Angie Stone, a distinguished American singer and actress, tragically died at 63 in a car accident in Montgomery, Alabama. A representative confirmed that the three-time Grammy nominee, who performed with the legendary rap group Sequence, left an indelible mark on the music industry.

Stone was accompanied by nine passengers during the accident, but she was the only fatality. Having started her career with Sequence, she later enjoyed solo success, with albums such as 'Black Diamond' and 'The Art of Love & War' achieving significant chart placements.

Beyond her musical achievements, Stone ventured into acting, featuring in films like 'The Hot Chick' and 'The Fighting Temptations.' Her contributions to both music and film have left a lasting legacy, remembered fondly by fans and collaborators alike.

