Oscars, Razzie Awards, and Star Comebacks: Entertainment Highlights

Recent entertainment news unveils a whirlwind of events reshaping the industry landscape. Netflix faces setbacks as resurfacing social media posts diminish its Oscar best picture dreams for 'Emilia Perez,' despite notable successes at Cannes and 13 Academy Award nominations.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza announced that acclaimed actor Gene Hackman likely passed nine days before his discovery, shedding light on details surrounding his and his wife's tragic demise in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

In other news, Shakira's world tour necessitates Monterrey's venue change for the Champions Cup clash, while singer Gracie Abrams cancels a Brussels show due to illness. Meanwhile, Sony's 'Madame Web' faces criticism, winning multiple Razzies including worst picture. The music world mourns Angie Stone's untimely death at 63, and Demi Moore seeks Oscar recognition in her potential Hollywood resurgence with 'The Substance.'

(With inputs from agencies.)