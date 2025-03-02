Left Menu

Oscars, Razzie Awards, and Star Comebacks: Entertainment Highlights

Current entertainment news features surprising developments: Netflix loses Oscar hopes, veteran actor Gene Hackman's untimely death, Shakira's world tour impacts sports events, Gracie Abrams cancels due to health issues, 'Madame Web' scores at Razzie Awards, singer Angie Stone's tragic death, and Demi Moore's Oscar-aimed comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 02:29 IST
Recent entertainment news unveils a whirlwind of events reshaping the industry landscape. Netflix faces setbacks as resurfacing social media posts diminish its Oscar best picture dreams for 'Emilia Perez,' despite notable successes at Cannes and 13 Academy Award nominations.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza announced that acclaimed actor Gene Hackman likely passed nine days before his discovery, shedding light on details surrounding his and his wife's tragic demise in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

In other news, Shakira's world tour necessitates Monterrey's venue change for the Champions Cup clash, while singer Gracie Abrams cancels a Brussels show due to illness. Meanwhile, Sony's 'Madame Web' faces criticism, winning multiple Razzies including worst picture. The music world mourns Angie Stone's untimely death at 63, and Demi Moore seeks Oscar recognition in her potential Hollywood resurgence with 'The Substance.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

