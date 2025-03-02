Oscars, Razzie Awards, and Star Comebacks: Entertainment Highlights
Current entertainment news features surprising developments: Netflix loses Oscar hopes, veteran actor Gene Hackman's untimely death, Shakira's world tour impacts sports events, Gracie Abrams cancels due to health issues, 'Madame Web' scores at Razzie Awards, singer Angie Stone's tragic death, and Demi Moore's Oscar-aimed comeback.
Recent entertainment news unveils a whirlwind of events reshaping the industry landscape. Netflix faces setbacks as resurfacing social media posts diminish its Oscar best picture dreams for 'Emilia Perez,' despite notable successes at Cannes and 13 Academy Award nominations.
Sheriff Adan Mendoza announced that acclaimed actor Gene Hackman likely passed nine days before his discovery, shedding light on details surrounding his and his wife's tragic demise in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
In other news, Shakira's world tour necessitates Monterrey's venue change for the Champions Cup clash, while singer Gracie Abrams cancels a Brussels show due to illness. Meanwhile, Sony's 'Madame Web' faces criticism, winning multiple Razzies including worst picture. The music world mourns Angie Stone's untimely death at 63, and Demi Moore seeks Oscar recognition in her potential Hollywood resurgence with 'The Substance.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Rise of 'Second-Screen Shows': Netflix's Strategy for Distracted Viewers
Nadaaniyan: A Fresh Star-Studded Romance on Netflix
Parineeti Chopra to Shine in Netflix Thriller Series
Parineeti Chopra Returns to Netflix in Thrilling Mystery Series
Entertainment News Highlights: Bond, De Niro, and Netflix's Bold Move