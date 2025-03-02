Charli XCX Dominates BRIT Awards with 'Brat' Album

Charli XCX's groundbreaking album 'Brat' took center stage at the BRIT Awards in London, where it won the coveted album of the year accolade, cementing her status in Britain's pop music sphere.

The artist's string of successes didn't stop there, as she also clinched awards for song of the year, best dance act, songwriter of the year, and artist of the year, underscoring her dynamic presence in the industry.

The annual ceremony, celebrating the best in British pop music, highlighted Charli XCX's extraordinary talent and contributions, making it a memorable night for the pop sensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)