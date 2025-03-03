Mikey Madison Shines with Academy Award Win for 'Anora'

Mikey Madison, a rising star at just 25, claimed her first Academy Award in the Best Actress category for her compelling performance in the drama 'Anora.'

Madison's portrayal of a sex worker who impulsively marries a Russian oligarch's son captivated audiences and critics alike, securing her top honors at prestigious award ceremonies globally.

The San Fernando Valley native began her acting journey at 16 on FX's 'Better Things' and has since featured in projects like 'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood' and 'Scream V.'

(With inputs from agencies.)