Anora's Triumph at the Oscars: A Tale of New Beginnings

Anora won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Mikey Madison. The film celebrates a sex worker's new life. Adrien Brody and Zoe Saldana also gained acting accolades. The Oscars featured notable wins for films like 'No Other Land' and 'Flow', with a lively opening performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 09:39 IST
In a stunning success at the Oscars, 'Anora,' a film depicting a sex worker's new journey, claimed five prestigious awards, including Best Picture. Mikey Madison, the film's 25-year-old lead, received Best Actress. Directed by Sean Baker, 'Anora' also won for original screenplay and editing.

Madison thanked the sex worker community during her acceptance speech, pledging her continued support as an ally. Her win surprised many industry insiders, as Demi Moore was favored for her performance in 'The Substance.'

Other notable achievements included Adrien Brody winning Best Actor for 'The Brutalist' and Zoe Saldana as Best Supporting Actress for 'Emilia Perez.' The evening also celebrated 'Flow' for Best Animated Feature and 'No Other Land' for Best Documentary.

