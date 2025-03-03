Anora's Triumph at the Oscars: A Tale of New Beginnings

In a stunning success at the Oscars, 'Anora,' a film depicting a sex worker's new journey, claimed five prestigious awards, including Best Picture. Mikey Madison, the film's 25-year-old lead, received Best Actress. Directed by Sean Baker, 'Anora' also won for original screenplay and editing.

Madison thanked the sex worker community during her acceptance speech, pledging her continued support as an ally. Her win surprised many industry insiders, as Demi Moore was favored for her performance in 'The Substance.'

Other notable achievements included Adrien Brody winning Best Actor for 'The Brutalist' and Zoe Saldana as Best Supporting Actress for 'Emilia Perez.' The evening also celebrated 'Flow' for Best Animated Feature and 'No Other Land' for Best Documentary.

