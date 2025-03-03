Adrien Brody Wins Second Best Actor Oscar at 2025 Academy Awards

In a remarkable triumph at the 97th Academy Awards, actor Adrien Brody clinched his second Best Actor Oscar for his performance in Brady Corbet's 'The Brutalist.' Brody managed to outshine contenders such as Timothee Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes, and Sebastian Stan, solidifying his position in Hollywood's elite circle of actors who have won more than one Academy Award for Best Actor.

The evening took a unique turn when Brody, upon accepting the award at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, humorously disposed of his chewing gum by tossing it to his partner, Georgina Chapman. However, it was his earnest speech that left an indelible mark. As the orchestra signaled for him to conclude, Brody deftly requested, "I'm wrapping up, please turn the music off," acknowledging, "It's not my first rodeo, but I will be brief." His speech was a poignant homage to the art of acting and its inherent uncertainty.

"Acting is a very fragile profession," Brody expressed, emphasizing that while the career appears glamorous, its stability is precarious. Reflecting on the privilege of his success, he noted, "No matter where you are in your career, no matter what you've accomplished, it can all go away." With this victory, Brody not only joins an esteemed group of actors like Spencer Tracy, Jack Nicholson, and Tom Hanks but also stands out as one of the youngest to achieve this honor, having first received the accolade at age 29 for 'The Pianist.' 'The Brutalist' itself has been a weighty contender this awards season, gathering a total of 10 Academy Award nominations, including nods for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor.

