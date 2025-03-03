Sean Baker's Triumph and Plea: Oscars 2025 Highlights

The 2025 Oscars concluded with Sean Baker clinching Best Director for his film 'Anora,' while using his acceptance speech to spotlight a crucial industry issue—the plight of movie theaters.

Emphasizing the irreplaceable communal experience of theaters, Baker passionately argued, "We're gathered here because we love films. The magic of watching a movie in a theater stands unparalleled, especially amid a divisive world."

Baker warned of the ongoing threat to theaters, noting, "We lost 1,000 screens in the US during the pandemic; many continue to struggle. Independent theaters are essential for nurturing new filmmakers," bringing applause from the audience and striking a chord across the film industry.

'Anora' not only captured Baker's directorial success but also achieved significant recognition with six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Mikey Madison.

Presented the award by Quentin Tarantino, Baker expressed gratitude to his team and wife, Samantha Quan, a co-producer on the film. Additionally, Baker received accolades for Best Film Editing.

