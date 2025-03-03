Left Menu

From Sex Worker to Star: 'Anora' Sweeps the Oscars

'Anora', a film portraying the life of a New York sex worker, took home five Oscars, including best picture. Sean Baker and Mikey Madison scored individual victories, while Adrien Brody and Zoe Saldana were also honored. 'No Other Land' won best documentary, and 'Flow' took the animated feature category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:17 IST
From Sex Worker to Star: 'Anora' Sweeps the Oscars

In a night filled with surprises, the film 'Anora' captivated audiences and critics alike, winning five Academy Awards, including the prestigious best picture. This compelling tale of a New York sex worker who finds a new life by marrying a wealthy client, managed an impressive feat with an original budget of just $6 million.

Director Sean Baker emerged as one of the evening's biggest winners, securing accolades for best director, original screenplay, and editing. His victory tied the record for most Oscars won by an individual in a single year. The breakout performance by 25-year-old Mikey Madison garnered her the best actress award, overcoming industry veteran Demi Moore.

Beyond the film's accolades, other notable winners included Adrien Brody, who secured his second Oscar for best actor, and Zoe Saldana, recognized as best supporting actress. As the ceremony unfolded, the documentary 'No Other Land' and the Latvian film 'Flow' also earned accolades, adding to a night celebrating diverse storytelling and global talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025