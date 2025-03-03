From Sex Worker to Star: 'Anora' Sweeps the Oscars

In a night filled with surprises, the film 'Anora' captivated audiences and critics alike, winning five Academy Awards, including the prestigious best picture. This compelling tale of a New York sex worker who finds a new life by marrying a wealthy client, managed an impressive feat with an original budget of just $6 million.

Director Sean Baker emerged as one of the evening's biggest winners, securing accolades for best director, original screenplay, and editing. His victory tied the record for most Oscars won by an individual in a single year. The breakout performance by 25-year-old Mikey Madison garnered her the best actress award, overcoming industry veteran Demi Moore.

Beyond the film's accolades, other notable winners included Adrien Brody, who secured his second Oscar for best actor, and Zoe Saldana, recognized as best supporting actress. As the ceremony unfolded, the documentary 'No Other Land' and the Latvian film 'Flow' also earned accolades, adding to a night celebrating diverse storytelling and global talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)