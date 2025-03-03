Left Menu

Pope Francis' Resilient Recovery: A Message of Solidarity and Faith

Pope Francis has shown resilience in his recovery from pneumonia, stabilizing and coming off mechanical ventilation. His health remains delicate, but he's suffering no new infections. During his hospital stay, Francis expressed gratitude and solidarity with the sick. He continues to pray for global peace, emphasizing the absurdity of war.

Pope Francis enjoyed a restful night's sleep on Monday, following a setback in his recovery from pneumonia. As announced by the Vatican, the Pope, who has been hospitalized since February 14 at Gemelli hospital, is stable, off mechanical ventilation, and shows no signs of a new respiratory infection.

The 88-year-old pontiff went through all of Sunday without the need for a noninvasive mechanical ventilation mask. Although he avoided a coughing episode, he remained on high-flow supplemental oxygen through a nasal tube. Concerns arose on Friday after he inhaled vomit, threatening a potential lung infection. However, doctors confirmed no fever or new infections had developed, and while his condition is guarded, he is believed to be moving past the crisis.

On Sunday, Vatican figures like Cardinal Pietro Parolin visited him. Although Francis missed his weekly noon blessing, he sent a heartfelt message from his hospital room extending gratitude to his caregivers and supporters. He emphasized solidarity with the sick and denounced the futility of war, calling for peace, especially in Ukraine and other conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

