Stubb's Optimism: Trump Pressures Russia for Peace in Ukraine

Finnish President Alexander Stubb expressed optimism about the evolving peace process in Ukraine, driven by U.S. President Donald Trump's pressure on Russia. Stubb discussed a comprehensive 20-point peace plan at the World Economic Forum, highlighting collaboration between U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb expressed optimism on Thursday regarding the progress of peace efforts in Ukraine, influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump's increasing pressure on Russia. Stubb spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, noting a favorable evolution of conditions for Western powers.

Significant efforts to achieve a peace deal have gained momentum, particularly after the involvement of Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, coordinating with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. Stubb lauded a comprehensive 20-point peace plan offering security guarantees to Ukraine and an outline for the country's reconstruction, reflecting optimism from Ukraine, the United States, and Europe.

Despite acknowledging these positive steps, Stubb expressed skepticism about Russia accepting the plan due to internal political considerations. Trump's recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was deemed "very good," with a firm message to Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasizing the need to end the conflict.

