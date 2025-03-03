Cinema's Violent Influence: Concerns from Kerala's Leadership
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the glorification of violence in movies and series, citing their impact on youth behavior. His remarks came during a legislative discussion following a student's death. He emphasized the role of media in shaping aggressive mindsets and the transformation in family dynamics fueling such attitudes.
- Country:
- India
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan voiced concerns over the portrayal of violence in films and TV shows, warning about their potential impact on impressionable young minds. During a legislative session, he cited the Malayalam film 'Avesham' as an example where youth were influenced by gangster behavior they watched onscreen.
Vijayan's comments were part of a broader discussion in light of a student's death during a violent incident in Thamarassery. He questioned the effectiveness of existing censorship, arguing that violent figures on screen are often glorified, influencing children to equate heroism with aggression.
The chief minister also highlighted shifting family and educational dynamics, such as the evolving nature of parent-child and teacher-student relationships, as contributing factors. Opposition leader V D Satheesan added that the character of violence has evolved significantly over time, pointing to a recent tragic case in Thiruvananthapuram.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Cinema
- Violence
- Youth
- Mindset
- Pinarayi Vijayan
- Movies
- Media Influence
- Society
- Family Dynamics
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Reforms to Remove Colonial Mindset in Cooperative Societies
Pinarayi Vijayan Lashes Out at Congress and Media Over BJP Support and Saffronisation
Arne Slot: Liverpool's Winning Mindset Amidst Premier League Pressure
Kerala aims to have 15,000 startups, create 1 lakh job opportunities by 2026: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Andrey Rublev's Mindset Transformation: From Stress to Stability