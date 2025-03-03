Cinema's Violent Influence: Concerns from Kerala's Leadership

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan voiced concerns over the portrayal of violence in films and TV shows, warning about their potential impact on impressionable young minds. During a legislative session, he cited the Malayalam film 'Avesham' as an example where youth were influenced by gangster behavior they watched onscreen.

Vijayan's comments were part of a broader discussion in light of a student's death during a violent incident in Thamarassery. He questioned the effectiveness of existing censorship, arguing that violent figures on screen are often glorified, influencing children to equate heroism with aggression.

The chief minister also highlighted shifting family and educational dynamics, such as the evolving nature of parent-child and teacher-student relationships, as contributing factors. Opposition leader V D Satheesan added that the character of violence has evolved significantly over time, pointing to a recent tragic case in Thiruvananthapuram.

