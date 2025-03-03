Left Menu

DNEG's Triumph at Oscars Marks a New Chapter in Indian Visual Effects

DNEG, led by Namit Malhotra, wins its eighth Oscar for 'Dune: Part Two', marking India's seventh win in Visual Effects. The company boasts a legacy of working on top Hollywood films, including 'Inception' and 'Interstellar'. Malhotra's next project, 'Ramayana', promises more cinematic excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:59 IST
Dune: Part Two (Photo/DNEG team). Image Credit: ANI
Indian film production company DNEG, helmed by Namit Malhotra, has achieved a significant victory, securing its eighth Oscar for visual effects with the acclaimed film 'Dune: Part Two'. This win heralds the seventh such accolade for India in the prestigious Visual Effects category.

DNEG has made a mark in the industry with its involvement in some of Hollywood's most notable films. VFX Supervisors Stephen James and Rhys Salcombe, along with Production VFX Supervisor Paul Lambert and Special Effects Supervisor Gerd Nefzer, were pivotal in the company's Oscar success. DNEG's previous wins include titles like 'Dune: Part One', 'Tenet', and 'Interstellar'.

Namit Malhotra, also founder of Prime Focus, is now gearing up for a new venture, producing the film 'Ramayana', directed by Nitesh Tiwari and featuring stars such as Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. 'Dune: Part Two' continues the saga of Paul Atreides, played by Timothee Chalamet, as he battles the oppressive Harkonnen empire, joined by a formidable cast including Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh. The first 'Dune' film not only racked up ten Academy Award nominations but also grossed over $400 million globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

