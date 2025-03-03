Left Menu

Electric Scooters Donated to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Entrepreneurs Maruti Naidu and Devendra Naidu donated two electric scooters, valued at Rs 2.28 lakh, to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. Rituals were performed at Lord Venkateswara temple before handing over the scooters to Deputy Executive Officer Lokanatham.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati(Ap) | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:14 IST
In a generous move, two local entrepreneurs, Maruti Naidu and Devendra Naidu, made waves by donating electric scooters to the revered Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Monday. The contribution, worth Rs 2.28 lakh, underscores their commitment to supporting community initiatives.

The donation was accompanied by traditional rituals conducted in front of the Lord Venkateswara temple to bless the scooters. This gesture not only highlights the donors' charitable spirit but also aligns with cultural practices, offering symbolic significance to the newly acquired vehicles.

Following the ceremonial proceedings, the keys to the electric scooters were officially handed over to Deputy Executive Officer Lokanatham. This act signifies the formal integration of the scooters into the temple's operational fleet, enhancing mobility in service to its devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

