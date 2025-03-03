Left Menu

Legacy of a Melancholic Romantic: Remembering Jack Vettriano

Jack Vettriano, the renowned Scottish artist best known for 'The Singing Butler,' has passed away at 73. Despite controversy over his traditional style, his work captivated many and became iconic. His journey from a mining background to self-taught success reflects his dedication to art.

Updated: 03-03-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:14 IST
Jack Vettriano, the acclaimed Scottish painter known for his evocative work 'The Singing Butler', has died at the age of 73, according to his representative. Found in his Nice residence, Vettriano's death showed no suspicious circumstances.

Vettriano, celebrated not only for his artistry but also for his reclusive nature, remains a beloved figure. His publicist, Jack Freud, highlighted his modesty and gratitude, underscoring his widespread impact and enduring artistic legacy.

Born in Methil to a mining family, Vettriano's path to acclaim was unconventional. After discovering painting at 21, he achieved significant success including a record-breaking sale of 'The Singing Butler'. Yet, despite popular appeal, some critics frowned upon his self-taught background and stylistic choices.

