Legacy of a Melancholic Romantic: Remembering Jack Vettriano

Jack Vettriano, the acclaimed Scottish painter known for his evocative work 'The Singing Butler', has died at the age of 73, according to his representative. Found in his Nice residence, Vettriano's death showed no suspicious circumstances.

Vettriano, celebrated not only for his artistry but also for his reclusive nature, remains a beloved figure. His publicist, Jack Freud, highlighted his modesty and gratitude, underscoring his widespread impact and enduring artistic legacy.

Born in Methil to a mining family, Vettriano's path to acclaim was unconventional. After discovering painting at 21, he achieved significant success including a record-breaking sale of 'The Singing Butler'. Yet, despite popular appeal, some critics frowned upon his self-taught background and stylistic choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)