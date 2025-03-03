Left Menu

Shruti Haasan's 'The Eye' Premieres at Wench Film Festival, Exploring Love and Darkness

Shruti Haasan's psychological thriller 'The Eye' opened the 5th Wench Film Festival, celebrating women-led cinema. The actress expressed her connection to themes of love and self-discovery in the film, shot in Athens and Corfu, directed by Daphne Schmon, and continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 22:07 IST
Shruti Haasan in The Eye poster (Photo/instagram/@shrutzhaasan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 5th Wench Film Festival, a celebration of women-led cinema, opened with the Indian premiere of the British psychological thriller 'The Eye,' starring actress Shruti Haasan.

In a press release, Shruti Haasan discussed her profound connection to the film's themes of love, darkness, and self-discovery, expressing her certainty that the project was predestined for her. She emphasized the enriching experience of working with an all-female creative team.

Filmed on location in Athens and Corfu, 'The Eye' already premiered at the London Independent Film Festival and the Greek International Film Festival. Directed by Daphne Schmon and produced by Fingerprint Content, the film continues to attract audiences globally. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

