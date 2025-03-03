Shruti Haasan's 'The Eye' Premieres at Wench Film Festival, Exploring Love and Darkness

The 5th Wench Film Festival, a celebration of women-led cinema, opened with the Indian premiere of the British psychological thriller 'The Eye,' starring actress Shruti Haasan.

In a press release, Shruti Haasan discussed her profound connection to the film's themes of love, darkness, and self-discovery, expressing her certainty that the project was predestined for her. She emphasized the enriching experience of working with an all-female creative team.

Filmed on location in Athens and Corfu, 'The Eye' already premiered at the London Independent Film Festival and the Greek International Film Festival. Directed by Daphne Schmon and produced by Fingerprint Content, the film continues to attract audiences globally. (ANI)

