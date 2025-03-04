Left Menu

Oscars 2025: Independent Film Takes Center Stage with Anora

The 2025 Oscars broadcast, which celebrated the independent film 'Anora', attracted approximately 18.1 million U.S. viewers. This represents a 7% decline from the previous year when the biopic 'Oppenheimer' won best picture, drawing 19.5 million viewers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 07:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 07:39 IST
Oscars 2025: Independent Film Takes Center Stage with Anora

This year's Oscars telecast celebrated the independent film 'Anora', pulling in an estimated 18.1 million U.S. viewers on TV and streaming platforms, as reported by ABC on Monday.

The viewership for Hollywood's top honors saw a 7% decrease compared to 2024, when the ceremony attracted 19.5 million people to watch the blockbuster biopic 'Oppenheimer' secure best picture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025