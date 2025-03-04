Oscars 2025: Independent Film Takes Center Stage with Anora

This year's Oscars telecast celebrated the independent film 'Anora', pulling in an estimated 18.1 million U.S. viewers on TV and streaming platforms, as reported by ABC on Monday.

The viewership for Hollywood's top honors saw a 7% decrease compared to 2024, when the ceremony attracted 19.5 million people to watch the blockbuster biopic 'Oppenheimer' secure best picture.

