Oscars 2025: Independent Film Takes Center Stage with Anora
The 2025 Oscars broadcast, which celebrated the independent film 'Anora', attracted approximately 18.1 million U.S. viewers. This represents a 7% decline from the previous year when the biopic 'Oppenheimer' won best picture, drawing 19.5 million viewers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 07:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 07:39 IST
This year's Oscars telecast celebrated the independent film 'Anora', pulling in an estimated 18.1 million U.S. viewers on TV and streaming platforms, as reported by ABC on Monday.
The viewership for Hollywood's top honors saw a 7% decrease compared to 2024, when the ceremony attracted 19.5 million people to watch the blockbuster biopic 'Oppenheimer' secure best picture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
