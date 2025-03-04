Iten: The High-Altitude Haven for World-Class Runners
Nestled 2,400 meters above sea level, Iten is a renowned training ground for elite and amateur runners worldwide. Known as the 'Home of Champions', this Kenyan town attracts athletes who benefit from its unique altitude. With expanding facilities, Iten continues to nurture world-class talent in distance running.
As the sun rises over Iten, the town's tracks become alive with runners, from elite Kenyans to international athletes, driven by the lure of high-altitude training.
Nestled 2,400 meters above sea level, Iten has produced numerous Olympic champions, including Eliud Kipchoge and David Rudisha.
The town boasts a burgeoning hospitality industry to accommodate visiting athletes seeking the competitive edge only Iten's unique environment can provide.
