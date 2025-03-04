Iten: The High-Altitude Haven for World-Class Runners

As the sun rises over Iten, the town's tracks become alive with runners, from elite Kenyans to international athletes, driven by the lure of high-altitude training.

Nestled 2,400 meters above sea level, Iten has produced numerous Olympic champions, including Eliud Kipchoge and David Rudisha.

The town boasts a burgeoning hospitality industry to accommodate visiting athletes seeking the competitive edge only Iten's unique environment can provide.

