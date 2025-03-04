Left Menu

Empowering Girls: Arunachal's Success Story with 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'

The 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme in Arunachal Pradesh has significantly reduced dropout rates for girls, improved the sex ratio, and enhanced maternal health indicators. Efforts include adopting measures for child and women protection, highlighting the scheme's impact over the past decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 04-03-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 12:27 IST
Empowering Girls: Arunachal's Success Story with 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative in Arunachal Pradesh has marked a commendable decline in dropout rates among girls in secondary schools, according to Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul. The scheme reduced the dropout rate from 30.89% in 2019-20 to 12.5% in 2021-22.

Speaking at the 'Beti Janmotsav' event, Pul celebrated the state's advancements in sex ratio, which stands at 948.68 females per 1,000 males. This figure surpasses the national average of 930. Five districts recorded a sex ratio above 1,000.

Further improvements were noted in maternal health care. Pul called for increased awareness on girl child safety and detailed recent governmental efforts in child adoption and support systems for women, underscoring the ongoing commitment to fostering gender equality in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025