Empowering Girls: Arunachal's Success Story with 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'

The 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative in Arunachal Pradesh has marked a commendable decline in dropout rates among girls in secondary schools, according to Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul. The scheme reduced the dropout rate from 30.89% in 2019-20 to 12.5% in 2021-22.

Speaking at the 'Beti Janmotsav' event, Pul celebrated the state's advancements in sex ratio, which stands at 948.68 females per 1,000 males. This figure surpasses the national average of 930. Five districts recorded a sex ratio above 1,000.

Further improvements were noted in maternal health care. Pul called for increased awareness on girl child safety and detailed recent governmental efforts in child adoption and support systems for women, underscoring the ongoing commitment to fostering gender equality in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)