Beyond Bollywood: Poorna Jagannathan's Journey Through Ageism and Comedy

Poorna Jagannathan, an acclaimed actor famed for roles in 'The Night Of' and 'Never Have I Ever', shares her candid perspective on the ageism she faced in Bollywood after her debut in 'Delhi Belly'. Despite industry's progression with the rise of streaming platforms, opportunities eluded her during her time in India due to age stereotypes.

Jagannathan's struggle to secure roles was further compounded by her age and language barrier. The industry's narrow casting practices marginalized her talents, relegating her to limited opportunities. Yet, Hollywood opened doors, showcasing her versatility in 'The Blacklist', 'Better Call Saul', and her current project 'Deli Boys', combining crime and comedy.

For Jagannathan, 'Deli Boys' represents a new chapter in representation, transcending traditional identity narratives to engage with broader themes. Produced by Onyx Collective, the series intertwines absurd humor with crime, a cinematic playground for Jagannathan's comedic sensibilities.

