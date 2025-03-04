Left Menu

Beyond Bollywood: Poorna Jagannathan's Journey Through Ageism and Comedy

Actor Poorna Jagannathan reflects on her career, addressing ageism in Bollywood post-'Delhi Belly', and thriving in Hollywood through diverse roles. With a focus on representation and comedy, Jagannathan highlights her journey from struggling in India to critical acclaim with roles in 'The Night Of' and 'Deli Boys'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:28 IST
Beyond Bollywood: Poorna Jagannathan's Journey Through Ageism and Comedy
Poorna Jagannathan
  • Country:
  • India

Poorna Jagannathan, an acclaimed actor famed for roles in 'The Night Of' and 'Never Have I Ever', shares her candid perspective on the ageism she faced in Bollywood after her debut in 'Delhi Belly'. Despite industry's progression with the rise of streaming platforms, opportunities eluded her during her time in India due to age stereotypes.

Jagannathan's struggle to secure roles was further compounded by her age and language barrier. The industry's narrow casting practices marginalized her talents, relegating her to limited opportunities. Yet, Hollywood opened doors, showcasing her versatility in 'The Blacklist', 'Better Call Saul', and her current project 'Deli Boys', combining crime and comedy.

For Jagannathan, 'Deli Boys' represents a new chapter in representation, transcending traditional identity narratives to engage with broader themes. Produced by Onyx Collective, the series intertwines absurd humor with crime, a cinematic playground for Jagannathan's comedic sensibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025