Rajasthan to Revamp Temples with Rs 161 Crore Boost
Rajasthan's Devsthan Minister, Joraram Kumawat, announced a Rs 161 crore budget for temple renovation. He detailed efforts for 593 state-managed temples, highlighting those in Jahazpur. Twelve commissioners oversee statewide implementation of these development plans.
- Country:
- India
In a major financial commitment to cultural preservation, Rajasthan's Devsthan Minister, Joraram Kumawat, announced an allocation of Rs 161 crore for the renovation and development of temples in the state.
During the Assembly's Question Hour, Kumawat emphasized that this funding supports 593 temples, including 552 within Rajasthan and 41 in other regions. The aim is to preserve the state's rich spiritual legacy.
The comprehensive plan is being overseen by 12 additional commissioners strategically placed throughout the state. Key projects include the Baldev Ji Maharaj Temple and the Brijnandan Temple in the Jahazpur constituency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
