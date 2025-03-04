Narendra Modi Applauds 'Vantara' for Exceptional Wildlife Conservation Efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended the wildlife conservation efforts of 'Vantara', a facility in Gujarat dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating animals.

During his visit, Modi highlighted the importance of kindness towards animals while praising the center managed by Anant Ambani and Reliance Industries for their dedication to wildlife welfare.

Covering 3,000 acres in Jamnagar, Vantara offers refuge to over 2000 species and more than 1.5 lakh rescued animals, emphasizing the urgent need to address animal cruelty and foster ecological sustainability.

