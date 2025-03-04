Left Menu

Narendra Modi Applauds 'Vantara' for Exceptional Wildlife Conservation Efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised 'Vantara', a wildlife conservation initiative in Gujarat, focused on animal rescue and rehabilitation. Spread over 3,000 acres, Vantara provides sanctuary to endangered wildlife. Modi commended the team's commitment to animal welfare and urged more emphasis on kindness towards animals.

Updated: 04-03-2025 16:46 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended the wildlife conservation efforts of 'Vantara', a facility in Gujarat dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating animals.

During his visit, Modi highlighted the importance of kindness towards animals while praising the center managed by Anant Ambani and Reliance Industries for their dedication to wildlife welfare.

Covering 3,000 acres in Jamnagar, Vantara offers refuge to over 2000 species and more than 1.5 lakh rescued animals, emphasizing the urgent need to address animal cruelty and foster ecological sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

